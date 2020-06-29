Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3740 W. EVANS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3740 W. EVANS DR
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3740 W. EVANS DR
3740 West Evans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3740 West Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
- BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED NEAR 35TH AVE & THUNDERBIRD. POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT AND ANY REPAIRS UNDER $100.00 IS THE TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5115274)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have any available units?
3740 W. EVANS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3740 W. EVANS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3740 W. EVANS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 W. EVANS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR offer parking?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR does not offer parking.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3740 W. EVANS DR has a pool.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have accessible units?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 W. EVANS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 W. EVANS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College