Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3734 E PICCADILLY Road
3734 East Piccadilly Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3734 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming updated home in Arcadia Lite! Darling neighborhood! Great backyard. Walking, biking or a short drive to restaurants and local hot spots. Don't miss out on this opportunity in Arcadia Lite!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
3734 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 3734 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3734 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3734 E PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 E PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
No, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer parking.
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
Yes, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road has a pool.
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 E PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 E PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.
