3733 West Villa Maria Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3733 West Villa Maria Drive

3733 West Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3733 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet 0space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have any available units?
3733 West Villa Maria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3733 West Villa Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 West Villa Maria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 West Villa Maria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive offer parking?
No, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive has a pool.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 West Villa Maria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3733 West Villa Maria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
