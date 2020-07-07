All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3733 East Eugie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3733 East Eugie Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3733 East Eugie Avenue

3733 East Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3733 East Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,684 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have any available units?
3733 East Eugie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have?
Some of 3733 East Eugie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 East Eugie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3733 East Eugie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 East Eugie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 East Eugie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3733 East Eugie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 East Eugie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3733 East Eugie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3733 East Eugie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 East Eugie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 East Eugie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College