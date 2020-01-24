All apartments in Phoenix
3732 West Fremont Road
3732 West Fremont Road

3732 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

3732 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 West Fremont Road have any available units?
3732 West Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3732 West Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
3732 West Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 West Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 West Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road offer parking?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not offer parking.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road have a pool?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not have a pool.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 West Fremont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 West Fremont Road does not have units with air conditioning.

