**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!** **NEW CARPET!!!** 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home - NO HOA!!! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher. Tile in all the right places! Backyard has a covered patio with grass backyard. Call now to view!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have any available units?
3732 W Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 W Augusta Ave have?
Some of 3732 W Augusta Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 W Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3732 W Augusta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.