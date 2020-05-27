All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

3732 W Augusta Ave

3732 West Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3732 West Augusta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!** **NEW CARPET!!!** 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home - NO HOA!!! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher. Tile in all the right places! Backyard has a covered patio with grass backyard. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have any available units?
3732 W Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 W Augusta Ave have?
Some of 3732 W Augusta Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 W Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3732 W Augusta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 W Augusta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3732 W Augusta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3732 W Augusta Ave offers parking.
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 W Augusta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have a pool?
No, 3732 W Augusta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have accessible units?
No, 3732 W Augusta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 W Augusta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 W Augusta Ave has units with dishwashers.

