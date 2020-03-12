Rent Calculator
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue
3731 W Myrtle Ave
·
No Longer Available
3731 W Myrtle Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
pool
garage
The front exterior boasts a garage and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio, and a glistening in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have?
Some of 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
