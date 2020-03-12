All apartments in Phoenix
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3731 W MYRTLE Avenue

3731 W Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3731 W Myrtle Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
The front exterior boasts a garage and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio, and a glistening in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have?
Some of 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3731 W MYRTLE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
