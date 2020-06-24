Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3726 W Dunlap Avenue
3726 West Dunlap Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3726 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FourPlex Move in ready, open floor plan, private patio and storage. Shared laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have any available units?
3726 W Dunlap Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3726 W Dunlap Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3726 W Dunlap Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 W Dunlap Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue offer parking?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have a pool?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
