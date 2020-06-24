All apartments in Phoenix
3726 W Dunlap Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3726 W Dunlap Avenue

3726 West Dunlap Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3726 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FourPlex Move in ready, open floor plan, private patio and storage. Shared laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have any available units?
3726 W Dunlap Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3726 W Dunlap Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3726 W Dunlap Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 W Dunlap Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue offer parking?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have a pool?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 W Dunlap Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 W Dunlap Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
