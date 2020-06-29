All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3720 S 54th Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3720 S 54th Glen
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

3720 S 54th Glen

3720 South 54th Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3720 South 54th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,517 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5697694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 S 54th Glen have any available units?
3720 S 54th Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3720 S 54th Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3720 S 54th Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 S 54th Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen offer parking?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen does not offer parking.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen have a pool?
Yes, 3720 S 54th Glen has a pool.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen have accessible units?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 S 54th Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 S 54th Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College