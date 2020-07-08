3717 E EVANS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic Energy Efficient Rental Home w/great curb appeal, 2 car garage, & refreshing diving pool! Spacious open floor plan, custom palette, ceiling fans, beautiful tiled floors, & patio access from family room. Tiled kitchen counters, pantry, & plethora of wood cabinets w/hardware. Perfect gathering place for family & friends. 3 Generous sized bedrooms, high-end carpet, ample closets, & 2 upscale baths. Master retreat boasts handsome wood floors, French doors to patio, & private en suite. Lush green landscape, covered patio, & fenced sparkling pool! Solar Powered for low utilities bills! Plus Pool & Landscaping service included. Do not miss an opportunity to rent this stylish home!