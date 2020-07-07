All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3713 West Eva Street

3713 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

3713 West Eva Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,332 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 West Eva Street have any available units?
3713 West Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 West Eva Street have?
Some of 3713 West Eva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 West Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
3713 West Eva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 West Eva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 West Eva Street is pet friendly.
Does 3713 West Eva Street offer parking?
Yes, 3713 West Eva Street offers parking.
Does 3713 West Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 West Eva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 West Eva Street have a pool?
No, 3713 West Eva Street does not have a pool.
Does 3713 West Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 3713 West Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 West Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 West Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.

