All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3711 W. Runion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3711 W. Runion Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

3711 W. Runion Drive

3711 West Runion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3711 West Runion Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location
Tile, Wood & Carpeted Flooring
Neutral surrounding color
Large great room
Garden tub & Dual Sinks in Master Bath
2 Car Garage
Plush Landscaping to Enjoy with Bar B Que Grill and Fire Pit Also Has a Covered Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have any available units?
3711 W. Runion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 W. Runion Drive have?
Some of 3711 W. Runion Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 W. Runion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 W. Runion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 W. Runion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive offers parking.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 W. Runion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 W. Runion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College