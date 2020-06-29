Great location Tile, Wood & Carpeted Flooring Neutral surrounding color Large great room Garden tub & Dual Sinks in Master Bath 2 Car Garage Plush Landscaping to Enjoy with Bar B Que Grill and Fire Pit Also Has a Covered Patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have any available units?
3711 W. Runion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
What amenities does 3711 W. Runion Drive have?
Some of 3711 W. Runion Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 W. Runion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 W. Runion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 W. Runion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive offers parking.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 W. Runion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 W. Runion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 W. Runion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 W. Runion Drive has units with dishwashers.