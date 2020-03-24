Rent Calculator
3709 W ACOMA Drive
3709 West Acoma Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3709 West Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have any available units?
3709 W ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 3709 W ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3709 W ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 W ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 W ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
