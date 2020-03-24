All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3709 W ACOMA Drive

3709 West Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3709 West Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have any available units?
3709 W ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 3709 W ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 W ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 W ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 W ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 W ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 W ACOMA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

