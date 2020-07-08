All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

3708 W PLEASANT Lane

3708 West Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3708 West Pleasant Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-de-Sac 3 bedroom 2 bath, home, with eat-in kitchen area, refrigerator, microwave counter, large living room, interior layout is spacious, tile throughout. Backyard includes extensive pavers. 2 Car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have any available units?
3708 W PLEASANT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have?
Some of 3708 W PLEASANT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 W PLEASANT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3708 W PLEASANT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 W PLEASANT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane offers parking.
Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have a pool?
No, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have accessible units?
No, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 W PLEASANT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 W PLEASANT Lane has units with dishwashers.

