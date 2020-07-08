3708 W PLEASANT Lane

Cul-de-Sac 3 bedroom 2 bath, home, with eat-in kitchen area, refrigerator, microwave counter, large living room, interior layout is spacious, tile throughout. Backyard includes extensive pavers. 2 Car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
