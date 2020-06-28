Rent Calculator
3708 W DAVIDSON Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 7
3708 W DAVIDSON Lane
3708 West Davidson Lane
·
3708 West Davidson Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Inside, you'll find plush carpet and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You'll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have any available units?
3708 W DAVIDSON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have?
Some of 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3708 W DAVIDSON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane offer parking?
No, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have a pool?
No, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have accessible units?
No, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 W DAVIDSON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Prescott, AZ
