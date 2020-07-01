All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

3707 East Delcoa Drive

3707 East Delcoa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3707 East Delcoa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, extended storage, 2 car garage, huge backyard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have any available units?
3707 East Delcoa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have?
Some of 3707 East Delcoa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 East Delcoa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3707 East Delcoa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 East Delcoa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3707 East Delcoa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3707 East Delcoa Drive offers parking.
Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 East Delcoa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have a pool?
No, 3707 East Delcoa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3707 East Delcoa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 East Delcoa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 East Delcoa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

