3707 East Delcoa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, extended storage, 2 car garage, huge backyard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.