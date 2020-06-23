All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

3646 N 67TH Avenue

3646 North 67th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3646 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit comes with many amenities , Washer / Dryer hooks ups , Private Patio with assigned parking , Ceiling fans , 2- tone paint through out unit *** GREAT LOCATION ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have any available units?
3646 N 67TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have?
Some of 3646 N 67TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 N 67TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3646 N 67TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 N 67TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 N 67TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
