3646 N 67TH Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3646 N 67TH Avenue
3646 North 67th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3646 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit comes with many amenities , Washer / Dryer hooks ups , Private Patio with assigned parking , Ceiling fans , 2- tone paint through out unit *** GREAT LOCATION ***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have any available units?
3646 N 67TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have?
Some of 3646 N 67TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3646 N 67TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3646 N 67TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 N 67TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 N 67TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 N 67TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 N 67TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
