Great location close to restaurants and shopping. Spacious and bright, 2 bedroom / 1 bath with assigned covered parking. EVERYTHING is new. Gorgeous kitchen, quartz counters, new tile throughout, tanklessH2O heater, new windows and blinds. Energy Efficient. ALL APPLIANCES included in rent. Public transportation right out your front door. With its own private storage.