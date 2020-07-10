Rent Calculator
3637 W Westcott Dr
3637 West Wescott Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3637 West Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Western Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Modern two bedroom cozy - Property Id: 292686
Beautiful freshly painted and renovated two beds cozy condo available for long term. One parking spot assigned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292686
Property Id 292686
(RLNE5827561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr have any available units?
3637 W Westcott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3637 W Westcott Dr have?
Some of 3637 W Westcott Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3637 W Westcott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3637 W Westcott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 W Westcott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 W Westcott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3637 W Westcott Dr offers parking.
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 W Westcott Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr have a pool?
No, 3637 W Westcott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr have accessible units?
No, 3637 W Westcott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 W Westcott Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 W Westcott Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
