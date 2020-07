Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Check out this Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with pool maintenance included. Eat in Kitchen and all tile floors througout home. Large fenced in back patio. Pet friendly with pet deposits.



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.