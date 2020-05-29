All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3636 West Beryl Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3636 West Beryl Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 1:37 AM

3636 West Beryl Avenue

3636 West Beryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3636 West Beryl Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have any available units?
3636 West Beryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3636 West Beryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3636 West Beryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 West Beryl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 West Beryl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3636 West Beryl Avenue offers parking.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 West Beryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3636 West Beryl Avenue has a pool.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3636 West Beryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 West Beryl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 West Beryl Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 West Beryl Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College