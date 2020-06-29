3635 West Cortez Street

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1645 if approved on or before Mar.13th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $94 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1551.
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter-tops with lots of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms with granite counter-tops and much more! Wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.