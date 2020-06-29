All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3635 West Cortez Street
3635 West Cortez Street

3635 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

3635 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1645 if approved on or before Mar.13th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $94 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1551.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter-tops with lots of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms with granite counter-tops and much more! Wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 West Cortez Street have any available units?
3635 West Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 West Cortez Street have?
Some of 3635 West Cortez Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 West Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
3635 West Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 West Cortez Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 West Cortez Street is pet friendly.
Does 3635 West Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 3635 West Cortez Street offers parking.
Does 3635 West Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 West Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 West Cortez Street have a pool?
Yes, 3635 West Cortez Street has a pool.
Does 3635 West Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 3635 West Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 West Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 West Cortez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
