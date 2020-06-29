3635 West Cortez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1645 if approved on or before Mar.13th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $94 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1551.



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter-tops with lots of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms with granite counter-tops and much more! Wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.