All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3634 West Alice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3634 West Alice Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3634 West Alice Avenue

3634 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 West Alice Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,940 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 West Alice Avenue have any available units?
3634 West Alice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 West Alice Avenue have?
Some of 3634 West Alice Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 West Alice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 West Alice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 West Alice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 West Alice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3634 West Alice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3634 West Alice Avenue offers parking.
Does 3634 West Alice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 West Alice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 West Alice Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 West Alice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 West Alice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 West Alice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 West Alice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 West Alice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College