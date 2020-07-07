All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3631 West Caron Street

3631 West Caron Street · No Longer Available
Location

3631 West Caron Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,961 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 West Caron Street have any available units?
3631 West Caron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 West Caron Street have?
Some of 3631 West Caron Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 West Caron Street currently offering any rent specials?
3631 West Caron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 West Caron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3631 West Caron Street is pet friendly.
Does 3631 West Caron Street offer parking?
Yes, 3631 West Caron Street offers parking.
Does 3631 West Caron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 West Caron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 West Caron Street have a pool?
Yes, 3631 West Caron Street has a pool.
Does 3631 West Caron Street have accessible units?
No, 3631 West Caron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 West Caron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 West Caron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

