All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3625 West San Juan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3625 West San Juan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3625 West San Juan Avenue

3625 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3625 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1,494 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have any available units?
3625 West San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3625 West San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3625 West San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 West San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 West San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 West San Juan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College