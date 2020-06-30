3623 East Earll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 duplex with updated painted, all tile and stained concrete floors, updated kitchen, custom built in bedroom cabinets, private front/backyard, private patio, off street parking, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.