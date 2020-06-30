All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3623 East Earll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3623 East Earll Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

3623 East Earll Drive

3623 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Citrus Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3623 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 duplex with updated painted, all tile and stained concrete floors, updated kitchen, custom built in bedroom cabinets, private front/backyard, private patio, off street parking, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 East Earll Drive have any available units?
3623 East Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 East Earll Drive have?
Some of 3623 East Earll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 East Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 East Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 East Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 East Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3623 East Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3623 East Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 3623 East Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 East Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 East Earll Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 East Earll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 East Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 East Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 East Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 East Earll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College