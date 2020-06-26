3621 E COLUMBINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled - Well kept home close to Roadrunner Park - large family room plus AZ room - tile and wood laminate floors - granite counters - ez access to the 51 - PV mall nearby - large laundry room with front load Maytag washer/dryer - deco paint - quiet location - square footage doesn't include added AZ room with wall unit a/c - Farmers market every week-end during cooler months in nearby Roadrunner park - 2CG - nice area