All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3621 E COLUMBINE Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

3621 E COLUMBINE Drive

3621 East Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 East Columbine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled - Well kept home close to Roadrunner Park - large family room plus AZ room - tile and wood laminate floors - granite counters - ez access to the 51 - PV mall nearby - large laundry room with front load Maytag washer/dryer - deco paint - quiet location - square footage doesn't include added AZ room with wall unit a/c - Farmers market every week-end during cooler months in nearby Roadrunner park - 2CG - nice area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have any available units?
3621 E COLUMBINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have?
Some of 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 E COLUMBINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive offers parking.
Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have a pool?
No, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 E COLUMBINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College