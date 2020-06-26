3621 E COLUMBINE Drive

Remodeled - Well kept home close to Roadrunner Park - large family room plus AZ room - tile and wood laminate floors - granite counters - ez access to the 51 - PV mall nearby - large laundry room with front load Maytag washer/dryer - deco paint - quiet location - square footage doesn't include added AZ room with wall unit a/c - Farmers market every week-end during cooler months in nearby Roadrunner park - 2CG - nice area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
