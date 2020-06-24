Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3614 W Las Palmaritas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3614 W Las Palmaritas
3614 West Las Palmaritas Drive
·
No Longer Available
3614 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies
(RLNE4713715)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have any available units?
3614 W Las Palmaritas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3614 W Las Palmaritas currently offering any rent specials?
3614 W Las Palmaritas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 W Las Palmaritas pet-friendly?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas offer parking?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not offer parking.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have a pool?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have a pool.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have accessible units?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have units with air conditioning.
