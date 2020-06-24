All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3614 W Las Palmaritas

3614 West Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3614 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

(RLNE4713715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have any available units?
3614 W Las Palmaritas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3614 W Las Palmaritas currently offering any rent specials?
3614 W Las Palmaritas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 W Las Palmaritas pet-friendly?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas offer parking?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not offer parking.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have a pool?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have a pool.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have accessible units?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 W Las Palmaritas have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 W Las Palmaritas does not have units with air conditioning.
