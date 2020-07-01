3612 W COLTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Good sized 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home ready for move-in. The family room, living room and huge yard with a covered patio make this home great for entertaining! Great room concept. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Both bathrooms are updated with a nice, modern design and cute touches. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1395, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.