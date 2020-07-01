All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

3612 W COLTER Street

3612 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Location

3612 West Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Good sized 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home ready for move-in. The family room, living room and huge yard with a covered patio make this home great for entertaining! Great room concept. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Both bathrooms are updated with a nice, modern design and cute touches. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1395, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 W COLTER Street have any available units?
3612 W COLTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 W COLTER Street have?
Some of 3612 W COLTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 W COLTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
3612 W COLTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 W COLTER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 W COLTER Street is pet friendly.
Does 3612 W COLTER Street offer parking?
No, 3612 W COLTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 3612 W COLTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 W COLTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 W COLTER Street have a pool?
No, 3612 W COLTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 3612 W COLTER Street have accessible units?
No, 3612 W COLTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 W COLTER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 W COLTER Street does not have units with dishwashers.

