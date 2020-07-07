Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3609 W KATHLEEN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3609 W KATHLEEN Road
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3609 W KATHLEEN Road
3609 W Kathleen Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3609 W Kathleen Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath that is clean and ready to go. Gated community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
3609 W KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 3609 W KATHLEEN Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3609 W KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
3609 W KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 W KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer parking.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College