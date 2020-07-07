All apartments in Phoenix
3609 W KATHLEEN Road
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

3609 W KATHLEEN Road

3609 W Kathleen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3609 W Kathleen Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath that is clean and ready to go. Gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
3609 W KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 3609 W KATHLEEN Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 W KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
3609 W KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 W KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer parking.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 W KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 W KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.

