3607 N 87th Avenue
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3607 N 87th Avenue

3607 North 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3607 North 87th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arizona Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,092 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool

(RLNE5079381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 N 87th Avenue have any available units?
3607 N 87th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 N 87th Avenue have?
Some of 3607 N 87th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 N 87th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3607 N 87th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 N 87th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 N 87th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3607 N 87th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3607 N 87th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3607 N 87th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 N 87th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 N 87th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3607 N 87th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3607 N 87th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3607 N 87th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 N 87th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 N 87th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
