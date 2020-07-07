Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3605 Glenndrive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3605 Glenndrive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3605 Glenndrive
3605 W Glenn Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3605 W Glenn Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DUPLEX * Both Sides Available-each with 2bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Updates Throughout. Fenced Yard!
Current tenants to vacate end of December.
Call for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Glenndrive have any available units?
3605 Glenndrive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3605 Glenndrive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Glenndrive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Glenndrive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Glenndrive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3605 Glenndrive offer parking?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Glenndrive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Glenndrive have a pool?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Glenndrive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Glenndrive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Glenndrive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Glenndrive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College