All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3602 E ALTADENA Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM
1 of 36
3602 E ALTADENA Avenue
3602 East Altadena Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3602 East Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, easy care landscaping, RV gate, tile everywhere except the 3 bedrooms, easy access to the 51 Freeway. Owner Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
3602 E ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3602 E ALTADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
