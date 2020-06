3601 N 15TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This Red Brick, Mid-Century, 14-unit, Boutique complex offers 14 revitalized 2 bd, 1 ba units featuring an industrial loft theme complete with modern, gray, stained concrete floors throughout; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliance; white cabinetry and stainless steel open storage shelving throughout the kitchen; bright white subway tile in the kitchen and the bath; designer fixtures and lighting; in-unit washer/dryer and 2-inch white, wood blinds throughout. Each unit has a private front entry. The complex is pet-friendly pending community manager's approval.