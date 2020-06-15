All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3601 N 15TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3601 N 15TH Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:42 AM

3601 N 15TH Avenue

3601 North 15th Drive · (480) 766-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3601 North 15th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This Red Brick, Mid-Century, 14-unit, Boutique complex offers 14 revitalized 2 bd, 1 ba units featuring an industrial loft theme complete with modern, gray, stained concrete floors throughout; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliance; white cabinetry and stainless steel open storage shelving throughout the kitchen; bright white subway tile in the kitchen and the bath; designer fixtures and lighting; in-unit washer/dryer and 2-inch white, wood blinds throughout. Each unit has a private front entry. The complex is pet-friendly pending community manager's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
3601 N 15TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 3601 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 N 15TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3601 N 15TH Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity