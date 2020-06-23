All apartments in Phoenix
3601 N 15TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3601 N 15TH Avenue

3601 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Red Brick, Mid-Century, 14-unit, Boutique complex offers 14 revitalized 2 bd, 1 ba units featuring an industrial loft theme complete with modern, gray, stained concrete floors throughout; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliance; white cabinetry and stainless steel open storage shelving throughout the kitchen; bright white subway tile in the kitchen and the bath; designer fixtures and lighting; in-unit washer/dryer and 2-inch white, wood blinds throughout. Each unit has a private front entry. The complex is pet-friendly pending community manager's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
3601 N 15TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 3601 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 N 15TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
