Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3601 E AGAVE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3601 E AGAVE Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3601 E AGAVE Road
3601 East Agave Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3601 East Agave Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN CULDESAC. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road have any available units?
3601 E AGAVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3601 E AGAVE Road have?
Some of 3601 E AGAVE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3601 E AGAVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3601 E AGAVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 E AGAVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3601 E AGAVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3601 E AGAVE Road offers parking.
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 E AGAVE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road have a pool?
No, 3601 E AGAVE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road have accessible units?
No, 3601 E AGAVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 E AGAVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 E AGAVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College