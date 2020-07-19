35707 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court volleyball court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 5 bedrooms home, tile in all right places, very private backyard is adjacent to wash, close to schools, shopping and major highways. Community has pools, spa, tennis and volleyball courts.