Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35707 N 31ST Avenue
35707 North 31st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
35707 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 5 bedrooms home, tile in all right places, very private backyard is adjacent to wash, close to schools, shopping and major highways. Community has pools, spa, tennis and volleyball courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have any available units?
35707 N 31ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have?
Some of 35707 N 31ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 35707 N 31ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35707 N 31ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35707 N 31ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35707 N 31ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 35707 N 31ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35707 N 31ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35707 N 31ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35707 N 31ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35707 N 31ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35707 N 31ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
