All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3548 West Evans Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3548 West Evans Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3548 West Evans Drive

3548 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3548 West Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by September 15th and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,608 sf home is located in Phoenix,AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 West Evans Drive have any available units?
3548 West Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 West Evans Drive have?
Some of 3548 West Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 West Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3548 West Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 West Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 West Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3548 West Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3548 West Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 3548 West Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 West Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 West Evans Drive have a pool?
No, 3548 West Evans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3548 West Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 3548 West Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 West Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 West Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College