Charming, ''island-feel'' apartments in a conveniently located central hub in Phoenix. Only 10 minutes away from Sky Harbor Airport and the major freeway system. ALL MAJOR UTILITIES INCLUDED. A near complete remodel for rent, including one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchen, equipped with a full size refrigerator and oven/stove top. Large pool and picnic ammenities for the community.Come see your rental today!