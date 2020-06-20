3543 West Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Hello I have a 3 bedroom 1 bath available for rent. It includes a parking spot as well. Utilities are paid for by renting party. The unit has a private front patio that can be used. The back yard is currently a bit dirty but the managers are clearing out all trash and will be left looking good. There are great A/C units in every room to keep it cool and the hot water works great coming for a big water heater.

Washing Machine and Dryer will be shared in the back yard and with no additional fee can be used.



Hola, tengo un apartamento de 2 habitaciones y 1 baño disponible para alquilar. Incluye una plaza de aparcamiento también. Los servicios públicos se pagan mediante el alquiler. La unidad tiene un patio frontal privado que se puede utilizar. El patio trasero está actualmente un poco sucio, pero los gerentes están limpiando toda la basura y quedarán en buen estado. Hay excelentes unidades de A / C en cada habitación para mantenerlo fresco y el agua caliente funciona muy bien para un gran calentador de agua.

Lavadora y secadora se compartirán en el patio trasero y sin costo adicional se puede utilizar.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.