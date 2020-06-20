All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3543 West Grant Street
3543 West Grant Street

3543 West Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3543 West Grant Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Hello I have a 3 bedroom 1 bath available for rent. It includes a parking spot as well. Utilities are paid for by renting party. The unit has a private front patio that can be used. The back yard is currently a bit dirty but the managers are clearing out all trash and will be left looking good. There are great A/C units in every room to keep it cool and the hot water works great coming for a big water heater.
Washing Machine and Dryer will be shared in the back yard and with no additional fee can be used.

Hola, tengo un apartamento de 2 habitaciones y 1 baño disponible para alquilar. Incluye una plaza de aparcamiento también. Los servicios públicos se pagan mediante el alquiler. La unidad tiene un patio frontal privado que se puede utilizar. El patio trasero está actualmente un poco sucio, pero los gerentes están limpiando toda la basura y quedarán en buen estado. Hay excelentes unidades de A / C en cada habitación para mantenerlo fresco y el agua caliente funciona muy bien para un gran calentador de agua.
Lavadora y secadora se compartirán en el patio trasero y sin costo adicional se puede utilizar.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 West Grant Street have any available units?
3543 West Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3543 West Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3543 West Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 West Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 3543 West Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3543 West Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3543 West Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 3543 West Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3543 West Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 West Grant Street have a pool?
No, 3543 West Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3543 West Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 3543 West Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 West Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3543 West Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3543 West Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3543 West Grant Street has units with air conditioning.
