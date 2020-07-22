Rent Calculator
Home
Phoenix, AZ
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court
3539 East Ahwatukee Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3539 East Ahwatukee Court, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
4 BD 3 BA 2690 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN ESTATES IN AHWATUKEE. N/S EXPOSURE, DESERT LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACK, FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO, BBQ, ALL APPLIANCES, POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have any available units?
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have?
Some of 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court pet-friendly?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court offers parking.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have a pool?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court has a pool.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have accessible units?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court has units with dishwashers.
