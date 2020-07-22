All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

3539 E AHWATUKEE Court

3539 East Ahwatukee Court · No Longer Available
Location

3539 East Ahwatukee Court, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
4 BD 3 BA 2690 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN ESTATES IN AHWATUKEE. N/S EXPOSURE, DESERT LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACK, FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO, BBQ, ALL APPLIANCES, POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have any available units?
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have?
Some of 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3539 E AHWATUKEE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court pet-friendly?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court offers parking.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have a pool?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court has a pool.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have accessible units?
No, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 E AHWATUKEE Court has units with dishwashers.
