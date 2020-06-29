All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

3535 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3535 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Private Pool. Pool care is covered by owner! Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story home in Parque Vista Estates that offers Solar Panels, great for saving money! Fresh interior paint and new laminate and carpeting throughout. The spacious living room filled with natural light and a cozy fireplace. Open-style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Master boasts an attached ensuite bathroom and dual closets. Three secondary bedrooms with ample closet space. Backyard with a covered patio and private pool is great for outdoor entertaining. Close to shopping, dining, and the highway. Come view this home today!*** No cats. Dogs with approval. Tenant to pay 2.3% rent tax each month. Tenant to verify all listing information, including schools.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
No, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has a pool.
Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College