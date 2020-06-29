3535 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Private Pool. Pool care is covered by owner! Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story home in Parque Vista Estates that offers Solar Panels, great for saving money! Fresh interior paint and new laminate and carpeting throughout. The spacious living room filled with natural light and a cozy fireplace. Open-style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Master boasts an attached ensuite bathroom and dual closets. Three secondary bedrooms with ample closet space. Backyard with a covered patio and private pool is great for outdoor entertaining. Close to shopping, dining, and the highway. Come view this home today!*** No cats. Dogs with approval. Tenant to pay 2.3% rent tax each month. Tenant to verify all listing information, including schools.***