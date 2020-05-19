35314 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wow, beautiful 4 bedroom Tramonto home, Updated with granite counters, sinks and faucets. Large private rear year, 2+ car garage with storage. Newer carpet and paint. Sanitized and ready for a new tenant. Tramonto offers community pools, tennis parks and miles of walking trails. Easy walk to highly rated grade and middle school. Near shopping and restaurants . True sense of community. Vacant and easy to show. Provide an easy to read credit report for each tenant or pay $100 each report for lister to run, use the AAR Application.