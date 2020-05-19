All apartments in Phoenix
35314 N 31ST Avenue

35314 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35314 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wow, beautiful 4 bedroom Tramonto home, Updated with granite counters, sinks and faucets. Large private rear year, 2+ car garage with storage. Newer carpet and paint. Sanitized and ready for a new tenant. Tramonto offers community pools, tennis parks and miles of walking trails. Easy walk to highly rated grade and middle school. Near shopping and restaurants . True sense of community. Vacant and easy to show. Provide an easy to read credit report for each tenant or pay $100 each report for lister to run, use the AAR Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have any available units?
35314 N 31ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have?
Some of 35314 N 31ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35314 N 31ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35314 N 31ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35314 N 31ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35314 N 31ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35314 N 31ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35314 N 31ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35314 N 31ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35314 N 31ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35314 N 31ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35314 N 31ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

