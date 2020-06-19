35310 North 31st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath + 2,113 SF Single Level Home in Tramonto - This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath plus office/den home in Tramonto Village boasts an open plan with a living and dining room right off of the kitchen. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, island, pantry and breakfast bar make this kitchen one for the whole family to enjoy. A formal sitting room adds to the living space in this spacious home. With tile throughout, plantation shutters, well landscaped backyard and a short walk to the park, you'll be welcomed home to comfort and place to live as well as entertain in this lovely home. Located in the master planned community of Tramonto, this amazing home is close to miles of trails, parks, community pools, spa, tennis & basketball courts. Easy access to I-17, John C. Lincoln Hospital, shopping & dining.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5757605)