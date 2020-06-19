All apartments in Phoenix
35310 North 31st Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

35310 North 31st Avenue

35310 North 31st Avenue · (480) 448-6455
Location

35310 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35310 North 31st Avenue · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath + 2,113 SF Single Level Home in Tramonto - This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath plus office/den home in Tramonto Village boasts an open plan with a living and dining room right off of the kitchen. Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, island, pantry and breakfast bar make this kitchen one for the whole family to enjoy. A formal sitting room adds to the living space in this spacious home. With tile throughout, plantation shutters, well landscaped backyard and a short walk to the park, you'll be welcomed home to comfort and place to live as well as entertain in this lovely home. Located in the master planned community of Tramonto, this amazing home is close to miles of trails, parks, community pools, spa, tennis & basketball courts. Easy access to I-17, John C. Lincoln Hospital, shopping & dining.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5757605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35310 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
35310 North 31st Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35310 North 31st Avenue have?
Some of 35310 North 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35310 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35310 North 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35310 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 35310 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 35310 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35310 North 31st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 35310 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35310 North 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35310 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35310 North 31st Avenue has a pool.
Does 35310 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35310 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35310 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35310 North 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
