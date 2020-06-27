All apartments in Phoenix
3531 W SIERRA Street
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

3531 W SIERRA Street

3531 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

3531 West Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Great property central location.Clean and modern finishes with a large backyard and RV parking and built in BBQ. This one will go fast! The rental price includes all taxes and fees also includes monthly landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
3531 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 3531 W SIERRA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3531 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 W SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3531 W SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3531 W SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 W SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have a pool?
No, 3531 W SIERRA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 3531 W SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 W SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
