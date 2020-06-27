Great property central location.Clean and modern finishes with a large backyard and RV parking and built in BBQ. This one will go fast! The rental price includes all taxes and fees also includes monthly landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3531 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
3531 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 3531 W SIERRA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3531 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.