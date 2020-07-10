All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3525 E Sequoia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3525 E Sequoia Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

3525 E Sequoia Dr

3525 East Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3525 East Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3/2/2 with pool in a great location. Yard is low maintenance. Refrigerator and W/D in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have any available units?
3525 E Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have?
Some of 3525 E Sequoia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 E Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3525 E Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 E Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr offer parking?
No, 3525 E Sequoia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr has a pool.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3525 E Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College