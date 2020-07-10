Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM
3525 E Sequoia Dr
3525 East Sequoia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3525 East Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3/2/2 with pool in a great location. Yard is low maintenance. Refrigerator and W/D in home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have any available units?
3525 E Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have?
Some of 3525 E Sequoia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3525 E Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3525 E Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 E Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr offer parking?
No, 3525 E Sequoia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr has a pool.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3525 E Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 E Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 E Sequoia Dr has units with dishwashers.
