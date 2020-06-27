All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3524 W DUNLAP Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

3524 W DUNLAP Avenue

3524 West Dunlap Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3524 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a perfect 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom starter home , 2-toned paint through out home with tile and vinyl . Dishwasher, Pantry and Washer / Dryer hook ups and private patio with assigned parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have any available units?
3524 W DUNLAP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have?
Some of 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3524 W DUNLAP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue offers parking.
Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have a pool?
No, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 W DUNLAP Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College