1 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit for rent. Fresh and bright new paint, light fixtures, blinds. Tile throughout; appliances included. Available for Jan 1 or negotiable. Owner is related to Listing Agent. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3523 E OAK Street have any available units?
3523 E OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3523 E OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3523 E OAK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.