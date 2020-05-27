All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3522 West Beryl Avenue

3522 West Beryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3522 West Beryl Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,936 sf home is located in . This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have any available units?
3522 West Beryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have?
Some of 3522 West Beryl Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 West Beryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3522 West Beryl Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 West Beryl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 West Beryl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3522 West Beryl Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 West Beryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have a pool?
No, 3522 West Beryl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3522 West Beryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 West Beryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 West Beryl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
