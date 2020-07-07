All apartments in Phoenix
3520 East Voltaire Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3520 East Voltaire Avenue

3520 E Voltaire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3520 E Voltaire Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,388 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, private back patio with pool and fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have any available units?
3520 East Voltaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have?
Some of 3520 East Voltaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 East Voltaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3520 East Voltaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 East Voltaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue offer parking?
No, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue has a pool.
Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 East Voltaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 East Voltaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

